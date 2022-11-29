Not Available

If It Was

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    ‘If It Was’ was first commissioned for the fourth edition of DER ÖFFENTLICHKEIT − Von den Freunden, a year long exhibition at Haus der Kunst in Munich. The video muses on the museum itself and what it might become.As a montage of image and text continually interrupt each other a voiceover speculates about what Haus der Kunst would be like if it was her museum. What if the angles of the building were all a bit softer? What if one could take the roof off and have palm trees inside?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images