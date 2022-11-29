Not Available

‘If It Was’ was first commissioned for the fourth edition of DER ÖFFENTLICHKEIT − Von den Freunden, a year long exhibition at Haus der Kunst in Munich. The video muses on the museum itself and what it might become.As a montage of image and text continually interrupt each other a voiceover speculates about what Haus der Kunst would be like if it was her museum. What if the angles of the building were all a bit softer? What if one could take the roof off and have palm trees inside?