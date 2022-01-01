1991

If Looks Could Kill

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1991

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Corben, along with the rest of his high-school French class, sets out for a trip to France when he is mistaken for an agent of the same name. He is beseiged by both the good guys and the bad guys. British Intelligence outfits him with a series of James-Bond-like gizmos, and Steranko sends more would-be assassins after him. Can Michael stop the evil Steranko's plans for European domination?

Cast

Gabrielle AnwarMariska
Roger ReesAugustus Steranko
Linda HuntIlsa Grunt
Robin BartlettPatricia Grober
Carole DavisAreola Canasta
Roger DaltreyBlade

View Full Cast >

Images