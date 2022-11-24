Not Available

If Not One and One

    Aleatorically derived (using Skittles and the Golden Ratio) from Homer’s Odyssey and Gertrude Stein’s Stanzas in Meditation, If Not One and One offers a kinetic and visual exploration of identity in a postmodern world. Its original production involved the dancer, Michelle Ellsworth, interacting with her own often abstracted image (filmed onto home-made gum-printed emulsion). The piece can be presented in a variety of ways, from (as here) a completely recorded event, to film with live music, to film with live music and dance. Shot with conventional cameras onto both commercial and homemade emulsions.

