If Only Everyone

A beautiful girl named Sasha from Russia comes to Armenia. Born between Russian father and Armenian mother, Sasha is searching for the grave of her father who died in the Karabakh War. Karabakh, which was the territory of the Azerbaijani Republic during the Soviet Union’s collapse, has many Armenian residents. At the time, Armenians demanded their independence from Azerbaijani Republic and the subsequent conflict caused heavy casualties. Many Russian soldiers also lost their lives in the war. The conflict is still going on. This film is a postscript to a historical event occurred in the early 1990s and about a still ongoing conflict. In the scene that camera quietly crosses the border from Armenia, the director presents an image of each side of the people communicating with one another despite their own wounds instead of one pointing a gun at the other side.