Not Available

The plague of civil war reached a provincial town, where several noble families were stuck waiting for a train. The joy of hope was replaced by despair, fear of the future. No one knew how much was allotted to him in this life. Emotions boil, passions run high, hearts break, will is destroyed, pride is trampled. Each of the heroes survives in his own way, but all fell low. Ah, if you only knew when the long-awaited train would arrive in Moscow ...