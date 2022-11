Not Available

In If play is neither inside nor outside, where is it?, Helen McCrorie takes us to Cultybraggen Camp in Perth and Kinross, Scotland. Originally built during World War II as a prisoner-of-war camp, Cultybraggen has also functioned as an army training base, a nuclear monitoring post, regional government headquarters, a data storage centre, an orchard and now – in McCrorie’s film – a world run by children.