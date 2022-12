Not Available

In a King of Trios qualifying match, The Colony and F.I.S.T. fight once again and a fan-favorite falls! The rivalry between the Roughnecks and Incoherence continues when Frightmare takes on the mad trucker, "Big Rig" Brodie Lee! The heavyweights collide in singles action when Escorpion Egipcio locks up with Claudio Castagnoli!