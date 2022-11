Not Available

There is a big tree in Southwestern New Mexico where wild turkeys often roots. The tree is near a house, and at dusk everyone in that house gets very quiet hoping the turkeys won't get scared away and go somewhere else to sleep. As the birds fly up to the highest branches their wings flap, displacing the wind around them. The whole process can last an hour or more. This is a film about staying supple after heartbreak and what happens when it snows in the desert.