If the Shoe Fits

1990

A modern Cinderella in Paris: While the plain Kelly Carter jobs as a gadrobiere for the famous fashion designer Francesco, she dreams of designing shoes for him. However she can't win his attention... until she meets a good fairy on the street, who enchants a pair of Kelly's shoes, so that she turns into supermodel Prudence whenever she wears them. She attends one of Francesco's balls and immediately wins his heart. Now, how can she make him love her real self?