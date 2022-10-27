Not Available

If There Be Thorns

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jane Startz Productions

The third installment in V.C. Andrews’ bestselling series that began with "Flowers in the Attic," "If There Be Thorns" follows Christopher and Cathy Dollanganger as they live together as man and wife with Cathy's two sons who are unaware of the incestuous nature of their parents' relationship. But when a mysterious woman moves in next door and befriends the younger boy, Bart, he begins a strange transformation and displays accusatory behavior towards Cathy and Christopher. When Christopher discovers their mysterious neighbor is, in fact, his mother Corrine Dollanganger, all of the family's long-hidden secrets are revealed in a tragic climax.

Cast

Heather GrahamCorrine Winslow
Jason LewisChristopher Sheffield
Rachael CarpaniCathy Sheffield
Mason CookBart Sheffield
Emily TennantMelodie Richarme
Jedidiah GoodacreJory Marquet

View Full Cast >

Images