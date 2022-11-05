If Women Only Knew

Not Available

Remotely derived from Balzac, the plot centers on Maurice Travers, who, through the self-sacrificing efforts of his mother, is able to attend college, though his love for sports and consequent neglect of his studies prevent his graduation. Madeline Marshall, an orphan living with Maurice's mother, loves him, but Maurice marries Donna Wayne, daughter of a wealthy New Yorker; and in the city they lead a carefree life. Her father insists that he support her, but he cannot. Following the blindness and death of his mother, Donna elopes with a rich suitor, and after a divorce Maurice finds happiness with the faithful Madeline.