IF YOU CAN EVER GET BACK tells the story of three US army combat medics who served in Iraq’s “triangle of death.” Ten years later, they struggle to find their place in the civilian world and to lay to rest their wartime ghosts. By interweaving the everyday and the extreme, the present and the past, the film offers an open-ended reflection on the moral, emotional, and existential consequences of war for those soldiers who carry the burden of each life they were unable to save.