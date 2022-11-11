If You Care...

Not Available

Gino, a selfish trickster who works for a design firm where he routinely steals ideas and spars with his co-workers. Gino gets into a traffic accident and savds by his childhood love, Gillian, who's now a fireman. Being a fireman was actually Gino's childhood wish, but somewhere along the way he became a scum. Gino discovers that he has the ability to feel the emotions of those he touches. He uses the power for petty selfish reasons until a life-changing incident causes him to mend his ways.