2011: In a small village of West Bengal - Swapna and Shucheta - two young women in love with each other - took their own lives. No one from their families came to claim their dead bodies. They remain unclaimed...What if they were not dead but alive today? What if they had decided otherwise? ‘If You Dare Desire…’, is a film of possibilities… within this hetero-patriarchal world, the women resist with their bodies, with their hearts, their love and desires. Dare to dream, and desire!