Three boys wander around a large town in Afghanistan, looking for empty bottles and cans to recycle to get them some money for food. During their walk they talk about what's on their minds. Every now and then, the director asks his protagonists for some explanations, such as why they share a loaf of bread they just got with a boy they don't know. One of them answers very matter-of-factly: "As God gives to us, we must give to his people."