If You Only Understood

Si me Comprendieras refers to the tradition of Bolero, as the original intention of the director was to make a musical film. This proved to be difficult for a Cuban living in Spain, as the search for appropriate dancers revealed the grim realities these black women lived each day -- oppressive family relationships, unemployment which forces them into prostitution, the general hopelessness of young Cubans and the subtle racism which is officially denied. In this docu-drama, a Cuban director and scriptwriter embarks upon a journey to search for a black or half-caste dancer and singer to play the central role in his latest film, a musical comedy. The audience witnesses the experiences of the film crew from their point of view, behind the camera. Through the questions they pose to the auditioning actresses and their responses, the reality of Cuba is revealed.