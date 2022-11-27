If You Really Love Me

Not Available

Successful lawyer Fran is shocked to discover her equally successful husband, Phillip, has chosen to answer the call and become a minister. Christine is busily planning her wedding to the man of her dreams, but a stunning infidelity threatens her happiness. And half-sister Tonia struggles with her own shameful secret. Threatened by betrayal, illness and bitter memories of the past, these sisters must take a hard look at each other and themselves to decide if this family has a hope for survival.