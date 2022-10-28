If You Sing

Not Available

Several pupils from Hoër Volkskool Heidelberg are on their way to compete in a singing competition; but the majority of the school, including the principal, is not supportive. In this school, sport far outweighs culture. However, this does not stop the singers from the group to follow their passion. The principal wants to sabotage the group’s tour and sends one of the school’s teachers to distract the music teacher. They eventually arrive at a camp where they are treated as if they were in the army. This is all the principal’s doing.