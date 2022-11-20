Not Available

If You Still Love

    Jeud is a young man deceived by love. With all the money he has left, he buys a car in order to go on a road trip. By chance, he picks up two people who go along with him. Nud, a Southern-Thai girl who was trafficked into prostitution, but managed to escape. Roeng, a man with a history and who is on his way to reclaim his past.The further the three travel together, the more their true selves starts to be revealed. All of them begin to find hope in the future when they manage to discard the disappointments in their past.

