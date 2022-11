Not Available

A young cowboy, Johnny, playing in a rigged poker game is forced to shoot one of the other players. The cowboy takes quick leave as he is accused of murder and a reward for his capture is posted. After being wounded, he finds refuge on a ranch and becomes involved with the family. While he is away, a gang of Mexicans kills the McGowan family except for Sally, who manages to escape and find Johnny who is now out for revenge.