Funded by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. If You Were Me 5 takes a close look at the violent nature hidden behind our eyes. 5 directors- Kang Yi Kwan, Boo Ji Young, Yoon Sung Hyun, Kim Dae Seung and Sin Dong Il disclose how closely ordinary events of society connect with our eyes. There is a hidden sexual violence beyond our eyes and the power of a controlled society works through the power beyond the eyes. Not only the violence of the eye itself, also limited the ability of individuals to see, the matter of the eye intervenes in various relationships between the individual and groups. The film demonstrates how sharp the eye has become in a society with developing technology.