Not Available

If You Were Me: Anima Vision

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chungeorahm Film

Six animated shorts about discrimination and being different. “Daydream” talks about dealing with people with disability. It homes in on the daily life of a father with a daughter whose hands and feet are deformed. “Animal Farm” relies on the rough-and-ready feel of stop-motion clay animation to create a satire of bullying and mob dynamics. “At Her House” paints a devastating picture of gender inequality within a marriage. “Flesh and Bone” gently pillories superficiality and the obsession with outward appearance. “Bicycle Trip” focuses on the discrimination experienced by foreign workers in Korea. “Be a Human Being” looks at the way young Koreans are barely treated as human beings before they get to university.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images