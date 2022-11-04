If You Were Me: Anima Vision

Not Available

Six animated shorts about discrimination and being different. “Daydream” talks about dealing with people with disability. It homes in on the daily life of a father with a daughter whose hands and feet are deformed. “Animal Farm” relies on the rough-and-ready feel of stop-motion clay animation to create a satire of bullying and mob dynamics. “At Her House” paints a devastating picture of gender inequality within a marriage. “Flesh and Bone” gently pillories superficiality and the obsession with outward appearance. “Bicycle Trip” focuses on the discrimination experienced by foreign workers in Korea. “Be a Human Being” looks at the way young Koreans are barely treated as human beings before they get to university.