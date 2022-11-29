Not Available

IG-88: The Dancing Robot

    The film is set aboard the Star Destroyer Executor during the events of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The bounty hunters Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-88, Zuckuss, Dengar and 4-LOM gather aboard the ship, and IG-88 wanders off to a nearby by club, where he starts dancing. Meanwhile, Boba Fett gets into a number of entanglements with a Gamorrean. The backing music is a blend of the song "The Model" by the band Kraftwerk, the cantina theme from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and a number of other tunes.

