Steve Jobs was a creative and technological visionary who quite simply changed society as we know it. As co-founder and CEO of Apple Computer, Jobs ushered in personal computing to the masses, which in turn led to new innovations which completely changed our way of life - from how we do our work, to the way we watch movies, listen to music and interact socially. Discovery Channel will feature iGENIUS: HOW STEVE JOBS CHANGED THE WORLD, a one-hour documentary that celebrates these innovations.