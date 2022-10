Not Available

Through an online contest, six fans were selected to film Iggy & the Stooges' legendary September 3, 2010 reunion as the band performed "Raw Power" to a stunned crowd at the All Tomorrow's Parties Festival. Following the performance, the fans met and interviewed the band. Experience the fans' and joy as they witness a classic performance and meet their heroes face to face."In the Hands of the Fans" brings the fans closer to the band and the music closer to you.