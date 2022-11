Not Available

Punk rock musician Iggy Pop exemplified the edge and excess of the 1970s music industry, getting hooked on booze and drugs and going with his band, the Stooges, to the brink of destruction -- all while making music that still excites today. This live concert at the Olympia in Paris demonstrates Iggy Pop's lasting power, featuring some of his biggest hits such as "Real Wild Child," "1969," "I Wanna Be Your Dog" and more.