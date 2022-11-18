Iggy Pop Live at the Avenue B

Not Available

At 52 years of age, Iggy Pop was on tour in Europe promoting his Avenue B album in December 1999 when he performed the concert presented here as Live at the Avenue B. That's actually "Live @ the A venue B," as the credits put it, or at the AB venue, i.e., the Ancienne Belgique Theatre in Brussels, Belgium. In a set lasting nearly 90 minutes, Pop and his four-piece backup band, usually known as the Trolls, run through some Avenue B material, some of it spoken word, with the singer sitting on the stage floor and strumming an acoustic guitar, along with selected tunes from earlier albums such as The Stooges, Raw Power, Lust for Life, Blah Blah Blah, Instinct, and Brick by Brick, and rock & roll standards like "Shakin' All Over" and the show-closing "Louie, Louie."