Being a toy is good because you can only do something stupid if you can't do anything and do it. And stupid art is the only real thing anyway. Art that shows that is brought into public space and is not removed from there. Art for the street, not consumed for those who want to appropriate it for self-expression or as a financial investment. Art as a material that has become a will to trust, between cunning, stupidity and cheese. This is "Igits World".