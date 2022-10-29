Not Available

It's 2013 and Daniel works as a storyboard artist in an advertising agency. In this place he meets Camila and develops an endearing friendship that gives his life a new meaning. Through his comics, Daniel will draw his past and the complex relationship he had with Paula, a therapist that helped him get out of an acute drug dependence and Marco, his charismatic ex partner. As Paula did at the time, Camila helps Daniel to face the present with new challenges and questions about his sexuality, family and life.