Greta, a young woman, returns to Lithuania from abroad to find that her mother turned her room into a hair salon. While thinking of what to do next, Greta sees a TV episode on igloos and decides that the best course of action is to build one outside her mother’s apartment building and live in it. Greta’s igloo becomes the main issue of the neighbourhood – not because it causes them any inconvenience, but simply because it annoys them.