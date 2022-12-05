Ignited States

Not Available

Follows the protestors of Minneapolis and beyond as they demand justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of four policemen. From the harrowing imagery of the riots and looting to the impassioned protests of the Black Lives Matter movement, the viewers are taken on a ground-level experience of a modern-day uprising. With the United States in near-unspeakable partisan divide, this film brings out the incredible humanity of those calling for change, while also showing the reality of the trenches.