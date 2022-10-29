Not Available

People have been asking questions about God since the dawn of humankind and humanity's disagreements about the nature of God have often led to ethnic and religious warfare, the suppression of women, and the debasing of human dignity. Many religions have created rituals and dogmas that separate one from the other and cling to the belief that only they have the "one truth." But are any of them actually right? Can the true essence of God ever truly be understood or explained? iGod traces how the various belief systems about God have evolved into what exists in the present day, and then delves into the many questions about God that so many people have asked throughout history. Perhaps through this exploration we can finally begin to understand what God really is, what God wants, why we are here and how we can create a better world both for ourselves and future generations