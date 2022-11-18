Not Available

Yura Platonov - famous poet and just lucky. He has everything: he owns the largest Moscow publishing house, has long and happily married, his father is a billionaire and a criminal authority, his beautiful mistress is completely satisfied with their relationship. It is precisely this problem-free that at some point begins to alarm Jura, because everything is so good in life! Realizing that his whole life is artificially modeled, Yura wonders: maybe the fictional life, self-deception, unwillingness to know the truth about those around you, sometimes better than understanding what is really happening?