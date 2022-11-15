Iguazu: The Movie

Not Available

Recently elected as one of the 7 Wonders of Nature, the Iguazu Falls are portrayed in all their splendor. Through the tours, adventures and attractions in a show of aerial images, this video makes a real foray into the Iguazu National Park, telling the history of the falls and showing the beauty of the flora and fauna of the region. The itinerary also includes other attractions such as the Bird Park, the Three Borders Mark, and Itaipu, the world's largest hydroelectric power plant.