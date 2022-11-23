iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party 2016

Not Available

The iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party is part of Fontainebleau's BleauLive concert series, and will kick off Saturday afternoon with an all-day pool party featuring sets from iHeartRadio's house DJs, including Prostyle. Then, at night, the heat turns up when the incredible 2016 lineup hits the stage during a live concert. Performing live at the 2016 Summer Pool Party in Miami this year are Flo Rida, DNCE, Tinashe, Lukas Graham, Kygo and Jason Derulo, and special guest Hailee Steinfeld,