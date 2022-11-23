iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party 2014

Not Available

It's time to break out your sunglasses and sunblock ... the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party is back! The third annual iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party is returning to Miami's famous Fontainebleau, June 27-28, 2014. This year's pool party is already set to be better than ever with not one but TWO nights of unforgettable performances and celebrity appearances from some of your favorite artists. Ready to take over the Fontainebleau's epic pool, as part of their BleauLive concert series, are Jennifer Lopez, Neon Trees, Tiesto, Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea, and Lil Jon. And it's all hosted by Nick Cannon!