This is the story of Captain Muengman. After accidentally marrying a ladyboy and losing his virginity to her… him… er, her… he is assigned to do a very special mission. He must defeat a band of ladyboy terrorists lead by Golden Flower (Dok Tong a Thai slang for prostitute), whose intent is to cause harm to normal men and women. In order to complete the mission Captain Muengman and his team must disguise themselves as ladyboys to infiltrate Golden Flower's hideout.