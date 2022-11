Not Available

iIsland is a feature documentary about the last 13 inhabitants of the island of Biševo and their struggles to save the island community from extinction. Lada, who is a yoga instructor, and Lucio, who works as a cook on a ship, have established a city council for the island to obtain legal status. They hope this will protect it from the aggressive tourist industry, which wants to turn the old school building into a tourist centre with multimedia, touch-screen presentations.