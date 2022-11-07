Iiyak Ka Rin

Not Available

t's a story about a rich brat who happens to fall in-love with his mysterious phone pal and wanted to meet her. It happens to be that phone pal is April. April is handicapped, she feel discourage to show herself up so she ask her best-friend Lenny Santos to meet this phone pal of hers. So in the end, Edgar thought that Lenny is really April (Julie Vega). And April is watching them from the distance every time they went out. He became so fond of her Lenny whom he thought his April. And Lenny is secretly in-love with April's brotherly best-friend PJ. And PJ is in love with April... -catherine_orr