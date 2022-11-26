یک چمدان سکس

Not Available

Maliha loves her cousin Amir. But Maliheh's brother Abram opposes this friendship. Maliheh hides in her suitcase to be with Amir. But the suitcase is handed over during an accident, while Abram thinks that his cousin Amir has stolen his sister and is chasing her everywhere. Meanwhile, Mansour, who is a thief's suitcase and has obtained the suitcase containing the laundry, first tries to get rid of the suitcase, but then promises to take him to Amir. Eventually, after many adventures, Abram surrenders to the love of Amir and Maliheh and agrees to marry them.