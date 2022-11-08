Ik wil nooit beroemd worden

Not Available

Tobias used to be a successful cellist. Following heart failure in 1997, his life took a dramatic turn. He was pronounced clinically dead and brought back to life with jolts of electricity. He was in a coma for several weeks and, when he woke up, he turned out to be physically and mentally handicapped. In this way, at the age of 39, Tobias found himself in a wheelchair and was no longer able to talk as a result of his brain damage. From that moment on, playing the cello was a thing of the past.