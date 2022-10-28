IK1 - Touristen in Gefahr

Not Available

Elite units of the CI are helping one careless tourists who fell into trouble during a foreign holiday. Florian, one of the best agents of this extraordinary organization, has a slightly quirky tastes - does not like to work in a team. Unfortunately, it is forced to validate his views, because superiors assign him a partner - a psychologist by the name of Nadja. Agents set off to Thailand to help a German tourist who was falsely accused of murder and imprisoned in the local jail...