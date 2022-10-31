Not Available

A story about a descendant of a rich hispanic family that lived in the Philippines in the 1800s (1896). Nine years ago, Alexa Nicole de la Vega started having dreams about a mansion where she always used to play as a child, These dreams gradually turn darker and leading to a part of the mansion which was described in her dreams as a "door she cannot open". Every year, her dreams about the mansion turn darker and more grotesque. One day a lawyer visits in her office informing her that she has inherited a house passed on by her father in his last will. She calls her best friend Daniella, a collector and a curator of a Spanish museum, suggesting to her that there many be many treasures hidden there. This turns out to be a good opportunity to get her dad's company back to its prime. Alexa decides to go to the house she inherited to look for this rumored treasure. She later found nine pieces of golden coins in her great great grandfathers old study - then things start to change.