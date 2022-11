Not Available

Debrah (GRETCHEN BARRETTO) is set to marry Val. On the day of their wedding, Debrah shows up in her wedding gown, pregnant, to test al's loyalty to her. Val abruptly calls off the wedding but soon realizes he wants her back. Debrah decides to go on holiday to forget Val. While on vacation she meets someone named Gammi who offers to help her, not knowing that Debrah will only cause him a great deal of trouble.