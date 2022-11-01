Ikaw Pa Rin: Bongga Ka Boy!

Not Available

Dra. Baby Holmes is a veterenarian who left her long time boyfriend after she discovered he has been deceiving her. Realizing that her biological clock is ticking fast, she desperately searches for the perfect guy who will mary her. Roberto “BOY” Reye is a single fireman with a son born out of wedluck. Generous to a fault, Boy is considered a small town hero. Every time someone needs help, the entire neighbourhood runs to him. By chance, Baby saves Boy’s life and to show his gratitude, he offers her anything in return, She then asks Boy to give her a child. Boy thinks she’s just joking but Baby is dead serious. However, Boy discovered that he is beginning to love Baby and her many quirks. Unable to bear the guilt, Baby suddenly leaves him.