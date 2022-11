Not Available

In February of 1971, Ike & TIna Turner were at the pinnacle of their career. Their biggest hit "Proud Mary" was storming up the charts while their concerts were becoming the stuff of legend. Night after night, the Ike & Tina Revue was tearing up the stage leaving audiences worldwide screaming for more. Reelin' In The Years Productions and Eagle Vision are proud to present The Legends - Live in '71 featuring a never before seen hour long concert recorded in pristine stereo.