Ikhsan: Mama I Love You

  Drama

Mitra Pictures

Ikhsan had not pass to the next grade twice. Ikhsan’s friends told he was an idiot. This made Ikhsan often involved in a fight with them. Ikhsan was expelled from school due to underdevelopment. Ikhsan parents decided that Ikhsan need a boarding school. It turns out that school discipline could not made any progress. Ikhsan future increasingly uncertained until a new teacher, Aaron, realize that Ikhsan suffer from dyslexia. Aaron had suffered the same disease as a child. Aaron helped Ikhsan find his potential, and to rebuild his confidence by supporting him to follow a drawing competition.

