The village boy Murat is in love with Zeynep. The villagers live a happy life, but one day pirates land in the village and take it under siege. Murat and Mistik are taken as captives, Zeynep is taken to King Kasim's palace. Murat becomes the king's warrior. Gaffar finds out about Murat and Zeynep's affair, and informs Kasim. So, Kasim takes her as his concubine and makes Murat fight with Tahir. Murat defeats Tahir yet doesn't kill him, so he is crucified by Kasim. Mistik and Zeynep save him and Murat runs away. Kasim wants to marry Zeynep but Murat saves h