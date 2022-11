Not Available

The Countess Clara is in love with Andrea Valverde but agrees to marry the Count Guido when he learns that Andrew is his brother from his mother’s side. Clara partotisce a daughter, Guido leaves ensnared by chanteuse Yvonne and Andrew goes to war in Libya. Yvonne, to seize the goods of Clara makes the poison. Clara is buried but thanks to a kiss of his brother wakes up. Yvonne tried to turn the events in his favor but she is sentenced.