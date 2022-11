Not Available

Every year the Witching World gathers to celebrate the newly inducted witches into their world. Beatrix (12) is eager to become part of this works, but when her pending magical status is jeopardized she needs the help of her furry best friend Muggs (voiced by Joey Fatone) to solve some magical riddles before the big event. Will Beatrix sink or soar on the night of the Witches' Ball?